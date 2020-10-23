Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d MDG Labor and Delivery Walkthrough

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    This video demonstrates the process an expecting mother will go through when she comes to Langley Air Force Base hospital to deliver her baby.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773768
    VIRIN: 201023-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_108074526
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d MDG Labor and Delivery Walkthrough, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Delivery
    pregnancy
    Labor
    633 MDG

