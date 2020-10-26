Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Backbone

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma participate in Operation Backbone in Yuma, Ariz. October 27, 2020. Operation Backbone allowed Marines to build leadership skills while among Non-Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Backbone, by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yuma
    Marine Corps
    MCASYuma
    LCplRomonoyske-Bean

