Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma participate in Operation Backbone in Yuma, Ariz. October 27, 2020. Operation Backbone allowed Marines to build leadership skills while among Non-Commissioned Officers. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773742
|VIRIN:
|201027-M-VB101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074224
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Backbone, by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
