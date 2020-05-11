Force Master Chief Steven Bosco, Commander, Submarine Forces, and the command master chiefs from Naval Submarine Support Center, New London, and Submarine Squadrons FOUR and TWELVE, deliver a holiday message to Sailors assigned to the boats and support units on the Groton waterfront.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 09:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773732
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-GR655-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074142
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Groton Waterfront CMCs Deliver Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT