Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Groton Waterfront CMCs Deliver Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    Force Master Chief Steven Bosco, Commander, Submarine Forces, and the command master chiefs from Naval Submarine Support Center, New London, and Submarine Squadrons FOUR and TWELVE, deliver a holiday message to Sailors assigned to the boats and support units on the Groton waterfront.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 09:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773732
    VIRIN: 201105-N-GR655-001
    Filename: DOD_108074142
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groton Waterfront CMCs Deliver Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    SUBRON 4
    NSSC New London
    SUBRON 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT