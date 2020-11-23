On 16 February 1918, the Lithuanian Independence Act was announced, and on 23 November, the first order to create the Lithuanian armed forces was issued.
Commander of the Lithuanian Army's Mechanized Iron Wolf Brigade, affliated to NATO's Multinational Division Northeast, sends a special message to the soldiers of his brigade.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 05:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773718
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-TL808-271
|Filename:
|DOD_108074030
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Language:
|Lithuanian
|Location:
|RUKLA, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lithuanian Armed Forces Day 23 Nov 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT