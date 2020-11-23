Lithuanian Armed Forces Day 23 Nov 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 16 February 1918, the Lithuanian Independence Act was announced, and on 23 November, the first order to create the Lithuanian armed forces was issued.

Commander of the Lithuanian Army's Mechanized Iron Wolf Brigade, affliated to NATO's Multinational Division Northeast, sends a special message to the soldiers of his brigade.