Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lithuanian Armed Forces Day 23 Nov 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    On 16 February 1918, the Lithuanian Independence Act was announced, and on 23 November, the first order to create the Lithuanian armed forces was issued.
    Commander of the Lithuanian Army's Mechanized Iron Wolf Brigade, affliated to NATO's Multinational Division Northeast, sends a special message to the soldiers of his brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 05:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773718
    VIRIN: 201120-A-TL808-271
    Filename: DOD_108074030
    Length: 00:02:29
    Language: Lithuanian
    Location: RUKLA, LT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Armed Forces Day 23 Nov 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Armed Forces Day
    Lithuania
    Iron Wolf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT