Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Iron Wolf

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Lithuanian's Army Iron Wolf Brigade wrapped up Exercise Iron Wolf. Due to the teamwork of NATO allies the brigade was able to achieve the set goals of the exercises and prepare for the main objective – collective defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 12:16
    Category:
    Video ID: 773674
    VIRIN: 201120-A-TL808-073
    Filename: DOD_108073744
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: RUKLA, LT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Wolf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    German Army
    Spanish Army
    Bundeswehr
    Iron Wolf
    NATO Exercise
    Lithuanian Army
    Brilliant Jump
    Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT