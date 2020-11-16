Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPL Tyler Pinkston

    JORDAN

    11.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Scovell 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    CPL Tyler Pinkston wishes family back home in Cleburne, Texas Happy Thanksgiving.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 06:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773671
    VIRIN: 201116-A-AY590-016
    Filename: DOD_108073639
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JO
    Hometown: CLEBURNE, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPL Tyler Pinkston, by SSG Mark Scovell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OPTIONS

