    AFSEC 2020 Holiday Safety Message

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    AFSEC 2020 Holiday Safety Message

    Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks with Maj. Gen. John T. Rauch Jr., Air Force Chief of Safety, about some common seasonal risks and having a safe and healthy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Wright and Jessie Perkins)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 14:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773539
    VIRIN: 201120-F-YE685-1000
    Filename: DOD_108072228
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    safety
    holidays
    2020
    AFSEC

