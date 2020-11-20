AFSEC 2020 Holiday Safety Message
Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks with Maj. Gen. John T. Rauch Jr., Air Force Chief of Safety, about some common seasonal risks and having a safe and healthy holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Keith Wright and Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 14:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773539
|VIRIN:
|201120-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108072228
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFSEC 2020 Holiday Safety Message, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT