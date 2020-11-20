Serving Warfighters and their families has been the Exchange's steadfast mission for over 125 Years.
We recognize the ultimate sacrifice our military heroes have made and those we have lost will never
be forgotten. We are honored to continue serving family members that have lost a loved one while in
service. We are Family Serving Family.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773536
|VIRIN:
|112020-D-DO482-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108072220
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snowball Express, Exchange, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT