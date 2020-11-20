Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snowball Express, Exchange

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Serving Warfighters and their families has been the Exchange's steadfast mission for over 125 Years.
    We recognize the ultimate sacrifice our military heroes have made and those we have lost will never
    be forgotten. We are honored to continue serving family members that have lost a loved one while in
    service. We are Family Serving Family.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773536
    VIRIN: 112020-D-DO482-0003
    Filename: DOD_108072220
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowball Express, Exchange, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Snowball Express
    shopmyexchange.com

