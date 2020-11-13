Free School Lunch Program, Exchange

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 1955, the Army and Air Force Exchange

Service became the nutritional school

meal authority for the Army and Air Force.

Today, the school meal program is

operated for military students overseas,

serving more than 2.6 million meals a

year.



Nutritional standards are set by the

Exchange’s registered dietitian, in

accordance with USDA guidelines.



Beginning Nov. 2 to June 30, 2021, the

Exchange, in conjunction with the DoD

and DoDEA, will be serving free

reimbursable meals to all students

enrolled in DoDEA schools overseas.



And school meals purchased prior Nov. 2,

will be credited to student’s school meal

accounts.



Families can elect to participate and

receive free meals at participating schools

and grab-and-go locations.



Parents of students without a school meal

account, are encouraged to create one in

advance at their local Exchange customer

service desk.



For additional information, parents can

visit the school meal program website.



shopmyexchange.com/schoolmealprogram



The Exchange is committed to supporting

our Soldiers, Airmen and their families,

during these challenging times.