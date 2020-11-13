In 1955, the Army and Air Force Exchange
Service became the nutritional school
meal authority for the Army and Air Force.
Today, the school meal program is
operated for military students overseas,
serving more than 2.6 million meals a
year.
Nutritional standards are set by the
Exchange’s registered dietitian, in
accordance with USDA guidelines.
Beginning Nov. 2 to June 30, 2021, the
Exchange, in conjunction with the DoD
and DoDEA, will be serving free
reimbursable meals to all students
enrolled in DoDEA schools overseas.
And school meals purchased prior Nov. 2,
will be credited to student’s school meal
accounts.
Families can elect to participate and
receive free meals at participating schools
and grab-and-go locations.
Parents of students without a school meal
account, are encouraged to create one in
advance at their local Exchange customer
service desk.
For additional information, parents can
visit the school meal program website.
shopmyexchange.com/schoolmealprogram
The Exchange is committed to supporting
our Soldiers, Airmen and their families,
during these challenging times.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773535
|VIRIN:
|112020-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072217
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Free School Lunch Program, Exchange, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT