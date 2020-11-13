Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Free School Lunch Program, Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    In 1955, the Army and Air Force Exchange
    Service became the nutritional school
    meal authority for the Army and Air Force.
    Today, the school meal program is
    operated for military students overseas,
    serving more than 2.6 million meals a
    year.

    Nutritional standards are set by the
    Exchange’s registered dietitian, in
    accordance with USDA guidelines.

    Beginning Nov. 2 to June 30, 2021, the
    Exchange, in conjunction with the DoD
    and DoDEA, will be serving free
    reimbursable meals to all students
    enrolled in DoDEA schools overseas.

    And school meals purchased prior Nov. 2,
    will be credited to student’s school meal
    accounts.

    Families can elect to participate and
    receive free meals at participating schools
    and grab-and-go locations.

    Parents of students without a school meal
    account, are encouraged to create one in
    advance at their local Exchange customer
    service desk.

    For additional information, parents can
    visit the school meal program website.

    shopmyexchange.com/schoolmealprogram

    The Exchange is committed to supporting
    our Soldiers, Airmen and their families,
    during these challenging times.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773535
    VIRIN: 112020-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108072217
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Free School Lunch Program, Exchange, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Free School Meal Program
    Free School Lunch
    shopmyexchange/freelmealprogram

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT