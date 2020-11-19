Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USASAC Thanksgiving Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC Chaplain COL Kevin Guthrie delivers a Thanksgiving message to the workforce for the upcoming holiday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773518
    VIRIN: 201120-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108072087
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC Thanksgiving Message, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Tim Hanson
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT