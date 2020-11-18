Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Civil Support Team conducts hazardous material training at SeaTac Airport

    SEATAC, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Members from the 10th Civil Support Team conduct a hazardous material extraction exercise with the Port of Seattle Fire Department with Washington State Department of Health observers at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 18, 2020. The 10th Civil Support Teams trains for a number of different scenarios alongside civilian first responders. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 17:14
    TAGS

    Airport
    Civil Support Team
    Hazardous Materials
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

