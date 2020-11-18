10th Civil Support Team conducts hazardous material training at SeaTac Airport

Members from the 10th Civil Support Team conduct a hazardous material extraction exercise with the Port of Seattle Fire Department with Washington State Department of Health observers at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 18, 2020. The 10th Civil Support Teams trains for a number of different scenarios alongside civilian first responders. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 17:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773386
|VIRIN:
|201118-D-MN117-196
|Filename:
|DOD_108070731
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|SEATAC, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
