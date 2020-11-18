10th Civil Support Team conducts hazardous material training at SeaTac Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 10th Civil Support Team conduct a hazardous material extraction exercise with the Port of Seattle Fire Department with Washington State Department of Health observers at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 18, 2020. The 10th Civil Support Teams trains for a number of different scenarios alongside civilian first responders. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)