Major Devries Gear-up Landing BROLL

Video taken from the end of a July 2017 training mission, in which Major Brett Devries, from the 107th Fighter Squadron, successfully landed his A-10 Thunderbolt II without landing gear, or canopy. The plane's canopy, and use of the landing gear, were lost following a gun misfire, while conducting a training mission at the Grayling Air Gunnery Range.