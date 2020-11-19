Video taken from the end of a July 2017 training mission, in which Major Brett Devries, from the 107th Fighter Squadron, successfully landed his A-10 Thunderbolt II without landing gear, or canopy. The plane's canopy, and use of the landing gear, were lost following a gun misfire, while conducting a training mission at the Grayling Air Gunnery Range.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773341
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-JK012-440
|Filename:
|DOD_108070238
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
This work, Major Devries Gear-up Landing BROLL, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
