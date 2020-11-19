Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Major Devries Gear-up Landing BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Video taken from the end of a July 2017 training mission, in which Major Brett Devries, from the 107th Fighter Squadron, successfully landed his A-10 Thunderbolt II without landing gear, or canopy. The plane's canopy, and use of the landing gear, were lost following a gun misfire, while conducting a training mission at the Grayling Air Gunnery Range.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773341
    VIRIN: 201119-F-JK012-440
    Filename: DOD_108070238
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Devries Gear-up Landing BROLL, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    Selfridge ANGB
    127th Wing
    MING
    MIANG
    127WG
    Devries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT