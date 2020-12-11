Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Doug Lowrey, of the United States Army Security Assistance Command talks about the significance of a diverse and inclusive environment during his remarks for AAFES Native American Heritage Month Observance.

