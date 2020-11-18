Wildcatter Wins: 72nd Security Forces Squadron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Team Tinker have been hard at work finding innovative ways to get the mission done better, faster, safer and smarter. Air Force Materiel Command's AFMC We Need campaign encourages Airmen at every level to break barriers to find solutions to our most challenging problems. The addition of a thermal screening camera at Tinker Air Force Base's Visitor Center makes screening visitors faster while at the same time reducing exposure to 72nd Security Forces Squadron Staff.