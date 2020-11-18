Wildcatter Wins: 72nd Security Forces Squadron

Members of Team Tinker have been hard at work finding innovative ways to get the mission done better, faster, safer and smarter. Air Force Materiel Command's AFMC We Need campaign encourages Airmen at every level to break barriers to find solutions to our most challenging problems. The addition of a thermal screening camera at Tinker Air Force Base's Visitor Center makes screening visitors faster while at the same time reducing exposure to 72nd Security Forces Squadron Staff.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773249
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-HI919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068578
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT