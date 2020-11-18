Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildcatter Wins: 72nd Security Forces Squadron

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Tinker have been hard at work finding innovative ways to get the mission done better, faster, safer and smarter. Air Force Materiel Command's AFMC We Need campaign encourages Airmen at every level to break barriers to find solutions to our most challenging problems. The addition of a thermal screening camera at Tinker Air Force Base's Visitor Center makes screening visitors faster while at the same time reducing exposure to 72nd Security Forces Squadron Staff.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773249
    VIRIN: 201118-F-HI919-1001
    Filename: DOD_108068578
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    AFMC
    AFSC
    Innovation
    OC-ALC
    72 ABW
    AFMCWeNeed
    Wildcatter Win

