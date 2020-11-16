Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th GBZ Sharpshooters

    GIZYCKO, POLAND

    11.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Sharpshooters from the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade, 15GBZ, trains their sharpshooters on masking, observation and how to conduct a secret approach to the opponent. This kind of training regularly improves their shooting skills.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th GBZ Sharpshooters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Sniper
    Polish Army
    Sharpshooter

