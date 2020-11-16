15th GBZ Sharpshooters

Sharpshooters from the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade, 15GBZ, trains their sharpshooters on masking, observation and how to conduct a secret approach to the opponent. This kind of training regularly improves their shooting skills.
Date Taken:
11.16.2020
Location:
GIZYCKO, PL
