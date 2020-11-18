Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    YNS1 Delsin Gonzales/Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    YNS1 Delsin Gonzales of the PCU Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) delivers a Thanksgiving greeting to his family in Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 13:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773221
    VIRIN: 201118-N-GR655-001
    Filename: DOD_108068296
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YNS1 Delsin Gonzales/Thanksgiving, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT