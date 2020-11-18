YNS1 Delsin Gonzales of the PCU Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795) delivers a Thanksgiving greeting to his family in Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 13:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773221
|VIRIN:
|201118-N-GR655-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108068296
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, YNS1 Delsin Gonzales/Thanksgiving, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT