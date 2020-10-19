Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practical Tips for Well-Being: Brief Stress Relievers at Home

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Thomas Ferguson and Thomas Webster

    Visual Information Directorate - NMPDC

    This is one in a series of videos by Dr. John Schmidt’s Practical Tips for Well-Being series of Stress Management Tips for the Navy Medicine Leader & Professional Development Command (NMLPDC). Dr. Schmidt is the Chair of the Dept. of Psychology at the Naval Post-Graduate Dental School, which is a part of NMLPDC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773217
    VIRIN: 201020-N-IM285-001
    Filename: DOD_108068286
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Stress Management
    Telework
    COVID-19
    NMLPDC

