    First KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Tinker for initial maintenance check

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Ron Mullan 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The first KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at Tinker Air Force Base on Sept. 10, 2020, to receive its initial Maintenance C Check. The KC-46 fleet is the first in Air Force history to use Federal Aviation Administration techniques. That means every two years the aircraft will come to Tinker for an overhaul to keep in line with those maintenance practices.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773207
    VIRIN: 200910-F-TR692-1001
    Filename: DOD_108068227
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    KC-46A Pegasus

