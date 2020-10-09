First KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Tinker for initial maintenance check

The first KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at Tinker Air Force Base on Sept. 10, 2020, to receive its initial Maintenance C Check. The KC-46 fleet is the first in Air Force history to use Federal Aviation Administration techniques. That means every two years the aircraft will come to Tinker for an overhaul to keep in line with those maintenance practices.
