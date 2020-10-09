First KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Tinker for initial maintenance check

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at Tinker Air Force Base on Sept. 10, 2020, to receive its initial Maintenance C Check. The KC-46 fleet is the first in Air Force history to use Federal Aviation Administration techniques. That means every two years the aircraft will come to Tinker for an overhaul to keep in line with those maintenance practices.