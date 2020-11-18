Public service announcement video starring Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Kyle Drummond provides a comedic reminder about Navy grooming standards during Movember. Movember is an annual event during the month of November where men grow mustaches to raise awareness for men's health issues.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 09:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773169
|VIRIN:
|201118-N-UJ449-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108067910
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Movember helps spread awarness for men's health, by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT