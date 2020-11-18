Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Movember helps spread awarness for men's health

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Public service announcement video starring Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Kyle Drummond provides a comedic reminder about Navy grooming standards during Movember. Movember is an annual event during the month of November where men grow mustaches to raise awareness for men's health issues.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 09:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773169
    VIRIN: 201118-N-UJ449-1002
    Filename: DOD_108067910
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Movember helps spread awarness for men's health, by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

