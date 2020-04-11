Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    730th AMS trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing sent a C-5M Super Galaxy to serve as a trainer for Yokota-based 730th Air Mobility Squadron over the course of 10 days.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 01:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773097
    VIRIN: 201104-F-LQ965-0001
    Filename: DOD_108067534
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 730th AMS trains on C-5M Super Galaxy, by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3NOX6

