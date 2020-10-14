Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Donald Cook SM2 Missile Shoot JW 20-2

    AT SEA

    10.14.2020

    Video by Lt. Lauren Spaziano 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) launches a SM-2 missile during Exercise Joint Warrior 20-2, Oct. 14, 2020. Exercise Joint Warrior 20-2 is a U.K.-hosted, multilateral training exercise designed to provide NATO and allied forces with a unique multi-warfare environment to prepare for global operations. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772987
    VIRIN: 201014-N-RG171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108066084
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: AT SEA

    TAGS

    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    C6F
    Joint Warrior
    DDG 75
    USS Donald Cook
    US Navy
    JW 20-2

