The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) launches a SM-2 missile during Exercise Joint Warrior 20-2, Oct. 14, 2020. Exercise Joint Warrior 20-2 is a U.K.-hosted, multilateral training exercise designed to provide NATO and allied forces with a unique multi-warfare environment to prepare for global operations. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772987
|VIRIN:
|201014-N-RG171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108066084
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Donald Cook SM2 Missile Shoot JW 20-2, by LT Lauren Spaziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
