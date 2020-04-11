Airmen with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force along with the 554th Red Horse Squadron assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, conducted week-long bilateral airfield damage repair training during a Silver Flag training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020.
During the training, Airmen with the 554th RHS educated Yokota and JASDF airmen on airfield damage assessment, airfield marking, and crater repair. Throughout this training, the two nations enhanced their interoperability and preparedness to jointly respond to contingencies.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 00:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772941
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108065647
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF and JASDF conduct Silver Flag Training, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT