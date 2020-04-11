USAF and JASDF conduct Silver Flag Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force along with the 554th Red Horse Squadron assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, conducted week-long bilateral airfield damage repair training during a Silver Flag training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020.

    During the training, Airmen with the 554th RHS educated Yokota and JASDF airmen on airfield damage assessment, airfield marking, and crater repair. Throughout this training, the two nations enhanced their interoperability and preparedness to jointly respond to contingencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 00:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772941
    VIRIN: 201104-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108065647
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Civil Engineer
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    ReadyAF

