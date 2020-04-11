USAF and JASDF conduct Silver Flag Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force along with the 554th Red Horse Squadron assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, conducted week-long bilateral airfield damage repair training during a Silver Flag training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020.



During the training, Airmen with the 554th RHS educated Yokota and JASDF airmen on airfield damage assessment, airfield marking, and crater repair. Throughout this training, the two nations enhanced their interoperability and preparedness to jointly respond to contingencies.