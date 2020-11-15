Exercise Iron Wolf: CBRN Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Effective CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) defence is necessary to counter such threats. The NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania has been reinforced by a CBRN Defence Company which introduced it's capabilities to our leadership and other relevant personnel. The use of the CBRN reconnaissance vehicle Fox for detecting and sampling was on display in the Gaižiūnai training area in addition to decontamination of vehicles, other equipment and personnel. This CBRN-training improves our capabilities and was important to prepare for the ongoing #IronWolf exercise.