Effective CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) defence is necessary to counter such threats. The NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania has been reinforced by a CBRN Defence Company which introduced it's capabilities to our leadership and other relevant personnel. The use of the CBRN reconnaissance vehicle Fox for detecting and sampling was on display in the Gaižiūnai training area in addition to decontamination of vehicles, other equipment and personnel. This CBRN-training improves our capabilities and was important to prepare for the ongoing #IronWolf exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772887
|VIRIN:
|201115-A-TL808-502
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108064641
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|RUKLA, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Iron Wolf: CBRN Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT