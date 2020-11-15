Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Iron Wolf: CBRN Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    11.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Effective CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) defence is necessary to counter such threats. The NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania has been reinforced by a CBRN Defence Company which introduced it's capabilities to our leadership and other relevant personnel. The use of the CBRN reconnaissance vehicle Fox for detecting and sampling was on display in the Gaižiūnai training area in addition to decontamination of vehicles, other equipment and personnel. This CBRN-training improves our capabilities and was important to prepare for the ongoing #IronWolf exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772887
    VIRIN: 201115-A-TL808-502
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108064641
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: RUKLA, LT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Wolf: CBRN Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EFP
    CBRN
    German Army
    Bundeswehr
    Iron Wolf
    Gaiziunai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT