    Keeping Training Lands Safe

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The ITAM crew repaired a gully in Training Area 15 that posed a hazard to training, and as a final step applied hydro mulch to keep the soil in place. A thousand gallons of water was mixed with native seed, green-tinted mulch, and glue made of seaweed and sprayed over the site that had been filled in 10 to 15 feet deep. Native seed includes annual fescue grass, sky lupine, California poppy, and tidy tips, as well as perennials such as two types of needlegrasses and California buckwheat collected by hand. The crew is from Colorado State University/Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772878
    VIRIN: 201116-O-AP697-509
    Filename: DOD_108064348
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    ITAM
    training safety

