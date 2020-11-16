Keeping Training Lands Safe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The ITAM crew repaired a gully in Training Area 15 that posed a hazard to training, and as a final step applied hydro mulch to keep the soil in place. A thousand gallons of water was mixed with native seed, green-tinted mulch, and glue made of seaweed and sprayed over the site that had been filled in 10 to 15 feet deep. Native seed includes annual fescue grass, sky lupine, California poppy, and tidy tips, as well as perennials such as two types of needlegrasses and California buckwheat collected by hand. The crew is from Colorado State University/Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands.