Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft through Swedish airspace to Estonia

Swedish and NATO forces conducted an air exercise over the Baltic Sea, November 13, 2020. This exercise demonstrates the resolve of the Swedish, U.S. and Estonian forces to defend the sovereignty of nations and to work with regional partners for a secure and stable Europe. Video includes imagery from SGT Patrik Orcutt and Försvarsmakten Combat Camera.
