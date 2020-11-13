Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft through Swedish airspace to Estonia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Swedish and NATO forces conducted an air exercise over the Baltic Sea, November 13, 2020. This exercise demonstrates the resolve of the Swedish, U.S. and Estonian forces to defend the sovereignty of nations and to work with regional partners for a secure and stable Europe. Video includes imagery from SGT Patrik Orcutt and Försvarsmakten Combat Camera.