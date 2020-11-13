Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft through Swedish airspace to Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWEDEN

    11.13.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Swedish and NATO forces conducted an air exercise over the Baltic Sea, November 13, 2020. This exercise demonstrates the resolve of the Swedish, U.S. and Estonian forces to defend the sovereignty of nations and to work with regional partners for a secure and stable Europe. Video includes imagery from SGT Patrik Orcutt and Försvarsmakten Combat Camera.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 01:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772820
    VIRIN: 201113-F-QP609-009
    Filename: DOD_108063773
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft through Swedish airspace to Estonia, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Estonia
    Sweden
    Swedish
    escort
    CV-22
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    F-15E
    exercise
    Strike Eagle
    Special Operations Wing
    MC-130J
    Commando II
    SOW
    Gripen
    JAS-39
    352d
    Unity Day
    Baltic Unity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT