    Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft for Baltic Unity Day

    SWEDEN

    11.13.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II and two CV-22B Ospreys assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, along with three F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, are escorted by two Swedish JAS-39 Gripens over Gotland Island, Sweden, for Baltic Unity Day on 13 November, 2020. This bilateral exercise of air, land and sea demonstrates the ability of the U.S. special operations forces, alongside Swedish partner forces, to deploy and respond to a crisis in the Baltic Sea region. Footage also includes tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.15.2020 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772806
    VIRIN: 201113-F-QP609-001
    Filename: DOD_108063544
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft for Baltic Unity Day, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Sweden
    Swedish
    escort
    CV-22
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    F-15E
    exercise
    Strike Eagle
    Special Operations Wing
    MC-130J
    Commando II
    SOW
    Gripen
    JAS-39
    352d
    Unity Day
    Baltic Unity

