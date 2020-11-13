Swedish Gripens escort U.S. aircraft for Baltic Unity Day

An MC-130J Commando II and two CV-22B Ospreys assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, along with three F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, are escorted by two Swedish JAS-39 Gripens over Gotland Island, Sweden, for Baltic Unity Day on 13 November, 2020. This bilateral exercise of air, land and sea demonstrates the ability of the U.S. special operations forces, alongside Swedish partner forces, to deploy and respond to a crisis in the Baltic Sea region. Footage also includes tilt-rotor air-to-air refueling operations.
