video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772745" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band, execute drills during the HQBN Field Exercise on L5 in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 9, 2020 in order to maintain proficiency on the M240 Bravo machine gun to properly carryout their secondary mission of providing a security force for the 2d Marine Division Command Post. HQBN conducted a four day Battalion Field Exercise that included live fire marksmanship, communications, motor transport, and command and control training in order to prepare for future division command and control exercises as well as sustain battalion core mission essential training skills.