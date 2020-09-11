U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band, execute drills during the HQBN Field Exercise on L5 in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 9, 2020 in order to maintain proficiency on the M240 Bravo machine gun to properly carryout their secondary mission of providing a security force for the 2d Marine Division Command Post. HQBN conducted a four day Battalion Field Exercise that included live fire marksmanship, communications, motor transport, and command and control training in order to prepare for future division command and control exercises as well as sustain battalion core mission essential training skills.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772745
|VIRIN:
|201108-M-PK533-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108063035
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HQBN Field Exercise, by LCpl Jennifer Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT