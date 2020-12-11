Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HQBN Field Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Reyes 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion (HQBn) 2d Marine Division, execute firing drills as part of the HQBn Field Exercise on Tactical Landing Zone Cardinal in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 12, 2020. HQBn conducted a four day Battalion Field Exercise that included live fire marksmanship, communications, motor transport, and command and control training in order to prepare for future division command and control exercises as well as sustain battalion core mission essential training skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772744
    VIRIN: 201111-M-PK533-2109
    Filename: DOD_108063034
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQBN Field Exercise, by LCpl Jennifer Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field
    marines
    exercise
    training
    HQBn
    2d MARDIV
    Jacksonville North Carolina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT