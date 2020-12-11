video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772744" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion (HQBn) 2d Marine Division, execute firing drills as part of the HQBn Field Exercise on Tactical Landing Zone Cardinal in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 12, 2020. HQBn conducted a four day Battalion Field Exercise that included live fire marksmanship, communications, motor transport, and command and control training in order to prepare for future division command and control exercises as well as sustain battalion core mission essential training skills.