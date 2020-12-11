U.S. Marines with Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion (HQBn) 2d Marine Division, execute firing drills as part of the HQBn Field Exercise on Tactical Landing Zone Cardinal in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Nov. 12, 2020. HQBn conducted a four day Battalion Field Exercise that included live fire marksmanship, communications, motor transport, and command and control training in order to prepare for future division command and control exercises as well as sustain battalion core mission essential training skills.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772744
|VIRIN:
|201111-M-PK533-2109
|Filename:
|DOD_108063034
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HQBN Field Exercise, by LCpl Jennifer Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT