Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFGSC Role in DAF ABMS Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Kaylin Hankerson 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements for Air Force Global Strike Command, discusses Joint All Domain Command and Control, the Advance Battle Management System, and paints a picture of Air Force Global Stike Command involvement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 18:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772734
    VIRIN: 201021-F-QB331-316
    Filename: DOD_108062890
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC Role in DAF ABMS Program, by 1LT Kaylin Hankerson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABMS
    Advanced Battle Management System
    JADC2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT