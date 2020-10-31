Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARAC feature video

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Video by Maj. Eric Connor 

    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    Video featuring the U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command's capabilities (U.S. Army Reserve video by Fort Knox Visual Information; special courtesy credit to Staff Sgt. Timothy Yao)

    Fort Knox
    aviation
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    ARAC

