    UPT 2.5 Solo Flights

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Benjamin Faske 

    12th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Eleven Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 students from the 559th Flying Training Squadron recently completed their initial solo flights at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. UPT 2.5 scales lessons learned from Pilot Training Next using the T-6A Texan aircraft, immersive training devices and student-centric learning to produce the same caliber of pilots in less time to enable them to enter formal training earlier and with increased skills.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPT 2.5 Solo Flights, by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    Pilot Training
    12th FTW
    559th FTS
    UPT 2.5

