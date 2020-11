UPT 2.5 Solo Flights

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eleven Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 students from the 559th Flying Training Squadron recently completed their initial solo flights at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. UPT 2.5 scales lessons learned from Pilot Training Next using the T-6A Texan aircraft, immersive training devices and student-centric learning to produce the same caliber of pilots in less time to enable them to enter formal training earlier and with increased skills.