Eleven Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 students from the 559th Flying Training Squadron recently completed their initial solo flights at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. UPT 2.5 scales lessons learned from Pilot Training Next using the T-6A Texan aircraft, immersive training devices and student-centric learning to produce the same caliber of pilots in less time to enable them to enter formal training earlier and with increased skills.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772702
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-ST721-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108062462
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UPT 2.5 Solo Flights, by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
