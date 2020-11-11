Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Army Museum Opening Ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Army National Museum opening ceremony hosted by Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Chief of Staff of the Army James C. McConville, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston, Fort Belvoir, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. The National Museum of the United States Army celebrates over 240 years of Army history and honors our nation’s Soldiers—past, present and future—the regular Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772509
    Filename: DOD_108058866
    Length: 00:36:07
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Secretary of the Army
    opening ceremony
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    McCarthy
    McConville
    Michael A. Grinston
    Grinston
    James C. McConville
    National Museum of the United States Army
    Ryan D. McCarthy
    Army National Museum

