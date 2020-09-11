352d SOW forces arrive at Satenas Air Base, Sweden for Baltic Unity

Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing arrive at Såtenäs Air Wing, Sweden, on 10 November, 2020, to support a bilateral exercise of air, land and sea capabilities in the Baltic Sea region. This bilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of the U.S. special operations forces, alongside Swedish partner forces, to deploy and respond to a crisis in the region.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772504
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058774
|Length:
|00:08:58
|Location:
|SATENAS AIR BASE, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
