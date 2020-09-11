Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    352d SOW forces arrive at Satenas Air Base, Sweden for Baltic Unity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SATENAS AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    11.09.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing arrive at Såtenäs Air Wing, Sweden, on 10 November, 2020, to support a bilateral exercise of air, land and sea capabilities in the Baltic Sea region. This bilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of the U.S. special operations forces, alongside Swedish partner forces, to deploy and respond to a crisis in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772504
    VIRIN: 201109-F-QP609-001
    Filename: DOD_108058774
    Length: 00:08:58
    Location: SATENAS AIR BASE, SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW forces arrive at Satenas Air Base, Sweden for Baltic Unity, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Swedish
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    bilateral
    exercise
    Special Operations Wing
    SOW
    352d
    Baltic Unity
    Satenas
    BalticUnity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT