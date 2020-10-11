Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, and Headquarters and Service Battalion 245th Birthday Celebration

U.S. Marines stationed at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, and Headquarters and Service Battalion participated in a Marine Corps birthday ceremony at the Camp Elmore gymnasium. Marines commemorated the Marine Corps 245th birthday by highlighting its rich traditions, and honoring those who serve and have served in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/Released)
|11.10.2020
|11.10.2020 21:17
|Video Productions
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
