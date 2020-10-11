Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, and Headquarters and Service Battalion 245th Birthday Celebration

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines stationed at Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, and Headquarters and Service Battalion participated in a Marine Corps birthday ceremony at the Camp Elmore gymnasium. Marines commemorated the Marine Corps 245th birthday by highlighting its rich traditions, and honoring those who serve and have served in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 21:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772457
    VIRIN: 201110-M-GL991-0001
    Filename: DOD_108058377
    Length: 00:23:25
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, and Headquarters and Service Battalion 245th Birthday Celebration, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cake Cutting Ceremony
    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    USMC Birthday
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Forces Atlantic
    245th Birthday
    Camp Elmore Gym

