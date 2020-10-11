2020 Veterans Day Tribute

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, we aren't able to come together this year to celebrate our heroes as we once did. However, this shouldn't stop us from recognizing their sacrifice and thank them for their service.
music from: bensound.com, used with permission.
|11.10.2020
|11.10.2020 14:22
|Video Productions
|CT, US
