Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps 245th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    On behalf of U.S. Africa Command Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Director for Operations, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, wants to wish the United States Marines Corps a happy 245th Birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772299
    VIRIN: 201110-A-FC375-306
    Filename: DOD_108056293
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps 245th Birthday, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Marine Corps
    245th
    SFUSMCBDAY2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT