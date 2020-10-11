On behalf of U.S. Africa Command Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Director for Operations, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, wants to wish the United States Marines Corps a happy 245th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 05:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772299
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-FC375-306
|Filename:
|DOD_108056293
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
This work, Marine Corps 245th Birthday, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
