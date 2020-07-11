201107-N-PX998-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialists play a critical role providing Sailors with meal services at sea aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Warren)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 01:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772288
|VIRIN:
|201107-N-PX998-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108056203
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Culinary Specialists, by PO2 David Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
