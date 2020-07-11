Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Culinary Specialists

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Warren 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    201107-N-PX998-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialists play a critical role providing Sailors with meal services at sea aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Warren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 01:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772288
    VIRIN: 201107-N-PX998-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108056203
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Culinary Specialists, by PO2 David Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT