Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    163rd CSB IDT News Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hoffert 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    From vehicle mainentance, to preparing food, to making things go boom, the 1-163rd Combat Support Battalion spent their weekend ensuring your guardsmen are always ready, always there! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chris Hoffert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772187
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-XC476-045
    Filename: DOD_108054763
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163rd CSB IDT News Feature, by SSG Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    IDT
    163rd CSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT