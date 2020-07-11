From vehicle mainentance, to preparing food, to making things go boom, the 1-163rd Combat Support Battalion spent their weekend ensuring your guardsmen are always ready, always there! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chris Hoffert)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772187
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-XC476-045
|Filename:
|DOD_108054763
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 163rd CSB IDT News Feature, by SSG Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
