BROLL package from the 1-163rd Combat Support Battalion's busy drill weekend at Limestone Hills and Fort Harrison, Montana, Nov. 7. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chris Hoffert)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772181
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-XC476-907
|Filename:
|DOD_108054732
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 163rd IDT BROLL package, by SSG Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT