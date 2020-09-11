Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG Vincent Barker Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Army Reserve BG Vincent Barker, Deputy The Inspector General, will be promoted to major general. LTG Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve, will host; LTG Leslie Smith, The Inspector General, will also deliver remarks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772175
    Filename: DOD_108054643
    Length: 00:26:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Vincent Barker Promotion Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Vincent Barker
    Leslie Smit
    Jody Daniel

