U.S. Army Reserve BG Vincent Barker, Deputy The Inspector General, will be promoted to major general. LTG Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve, will host; LTG Leslie Smith, The Inspector General, will also deliver remarks.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772175
|Filename:
|DOD_108054643
|Length:
|00:26:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BG Vincent Barker Promotion Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT