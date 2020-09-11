Happy Birthday From The Pacific

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations Pacific celebrates the Marine Corps 245 years of traditions and 120 years of bravery. The Pacific continues to honor the rich valorous history of Marines. United States Marine Corps defines the world's image of elite warriors. We continue to remain forward deployed and forward engaged, prepared to fight and win wherever and whenever our Nation calls us.

(U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)