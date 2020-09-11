Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Birthday From The Pacific

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific celebrates the Marine Corps 245 years of traditions and 120 years of bravery. The Pacific continues to honor the rich valorous history of Marines. United States Marine Corps defines the world's image of elite warriors. We continue to remain forward deployed and forward engaged, prepared to fight and win wherever and whenever our Nation calls us.
    (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 01:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772133
    VIRIN: 201107-M-WT872-1001
    Filename: DOD_108054065
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Foster
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Birthday
    H&S BN
    III MEF
    November 10
    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

