Happy Birthday From The Pacific

Marine Corps Installations Pacific celebrates the Marine Corps 245 years of traditions and 120 years of bravery. The Pacific continues to honor the rich valorous history of Marines. United States Marine Corps defines the world's image of elite warriors. We continue to remain forward deployed and forward engaged, prepared to fight and win wherever and whenever our Nation calls us.
(U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 01:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772133
|VIRIN:
|201107-M-WT872-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108054065
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
