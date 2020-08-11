Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-52H Stratofortresses take off in support of UNITAS LXI at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., November 8, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s depart for UNITAS LXI, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    take off
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    UNITAS
    FOURTHFLT
    UNITAS LXI

