Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practice Makes Perfect

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Arndt 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina Air National Guard maintenance technicians and firefighters spearhead underbelly egress training at the 145th Airlift Wing, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772109
    VIRIN: 201108-Z-XD453-001
    Filename: DOD_108053745
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice Makes Perfect, by SrA Thomas Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maintenance Squadron
    Air Force
    firefighters
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    MXS
    145th CEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT