Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAGTFTC Commanding General Birthday Message to the Force 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee and Cpl. Cameron Parks

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bill Jurney, commanding general, Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Gillispie, command sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, and Marines with Headquarters Battalion, MCAGCC, MAGTFTC, perform the birthday cake cutting ceremony, the Marine Corps Uniform Pageant, and deliver the 2020 command birthday message, at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Parks, Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 09:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772066
    VIRIN: 201031-M-MO244-1002
    Filename: DOD_108052831
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAGTFTC Commanding General Birthday Message to the Force 2020, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Colton Brownlee and Cpl Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    M777 Howitzer

    M240B Machine Gun

    Belleau Wood

    Speech

    AH-1Z Viper

    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle

    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

    Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon

    AH-1 SuperCobra

    MV-22B Osprey

    Trench Warfare

    Retired General Jim N. Mattis

    Honorable Mr. Ronald Reagan

    M4 Sherman

    Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Light Tactical Vehicle

    General Rober B. Neller

    Birthday Message to the Force

    TAGS

    Korea
    USMC
    GWOT
    MCAGCC
    Revolutionary War
    Uniform Pageant
    Desert Storm
    Vietnam
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    Headquarters Battalion
    Cake Cutting Ceremony
    Birthday Message
    WW2
    Marine History
    WW1
    MAGTFTC
    MCMWTC Bridgeport
    Message to the Force
    245th Marine Corps Birthday
    Retired General Jim N. Mattis
    Honorable Mr. Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT