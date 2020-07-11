U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bill Jurney, commanding general, Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Gillispie, command sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, and Marines with Headquarters Battalion, MCAGCC, MAGTFTC, perform the birthday cake cutting ceremony, the Marine Corps Uniform Pageant, and deliver the 2020 command birthday message, at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Parks, Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 09:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772066
|VIRIN:
|201031-M-MO244-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108052831
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAGTFTC Commanding General Birthday Message to the Force 2020, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Colton Brownlee and Cpl Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
