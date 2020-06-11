Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Devries Awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Barbara Barrett, the 25th Secretary of the Air Force, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Major Brett DeVries from the 127th Wing. DeVries was recognized for safely landing an A-10 Thunderbolt II after a catastrophic aircraft malfunction that caused the canopy to eject and crippled the landing gear. DeVries, a senior A-10 pilot assigned to the 107th Fighter Squadron here, has more than 2,000 flight hours to include 830 in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew Schumann)


    #MichiganNationalGuard #CornerstoneMICommunities #ExcellenceInAllWeDo #WeStandReady #MING #ANG #expeditionaryreadiness #TeamSelfridge #127thWing #Selfridge #MichiganNationalGuard #CenterForPerformanceExcellence #SECAF #A10 #DFC #ReadyAF

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 19:09
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Devries Awarded Distinguished Flying Cross, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

