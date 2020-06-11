Major Devries Awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Honorable Barbara Barrett, the 25th Secretary of the Air Force, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Major Brett DeVries from the 127th Wing. DeVries was recognized for safely landing an A-10 Thunderbolt II after a catastrophic aircraft malfunction that caused the canopy to eject and crippled the landing gear. DeVries, a senior A-10 pilot assigned to the 107th Fighter Squadron here, has more than 2,000 flight hours to include 830 in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew Schumann)





