    Getting back to the basics

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Video by Capt. Matthew Cline and Sgt. Maj. Denise Shelton

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    A special thank you to all of the Army Reserve Soldiers of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command who assembled for the first in-person battle assembly since the pandemic began. Find out what it was like getting back into the swing of things as Soldiers local to the greater New Orleans area reported in to the headquarters building and got the job done over the drill weekend.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772036
    VIRIN: 201024-A-WG360-960
    PIN: 1106
    Filename: DOD_108052387
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting back to the basics, by CPT Matthew Cline and SGM Denise Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    377th TSC

