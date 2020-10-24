Getting back to the basics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A special thank you to all of the Army Reserve Soldiers of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command who assembled for the first in-person battle assembly since the pandemic began. Find out what it was like getting back into the swing of things as Soldiers local to the greater New Orleans area reported in to the headquarters building and got the job done over the drill weekend.