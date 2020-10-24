A special thank you to all of the Army Reserve Soldiers of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command who assembled for the first in-person battle assembly since the pandemic began. Find out what it was like getting back into the swing of things as Soldiers local to the greater New Orleans area reported in to the headquarters building and got the job done over the drill weekend.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772036
|VIRIN:
|201024-A-WG360-960
|PIN:
|1106
|Filename:
|DOD_108052387
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Getting back to the basics, by CPT Matthew Cline and SGM Denise Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT