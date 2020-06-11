Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Covid Cell

    JAPAN

    11.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The COVID-19 Support Cell on Misawa Air Base maintains mission readiness by keeping the community informed on the latest Covid19 information, track inbound and outbound rotators to the base as well as many other preventive measures to keep the installation safe.

