An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego medevacs a 55-year-old man from the vessel Jal Kamadhenu approximately 350 miles west of San Clemente Island, November 5, 2020. The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. (U.S. Coast Guard video/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|771908
|VIRIN:
|201105-G-WE178-709
|Filename:
|DOD_108051039
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 55-year-old man west of San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
