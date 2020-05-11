Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 55-year-old man west of San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego medevacs a 55-year-old man from the vessel Jal Kamadhenu approximately 350 miles west of San Clemente Island, November 5, 2020. The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. (U.S. Coast Guard video/released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771908
    VIRIN: 201105-G-WE178-709
    Filename: DOD_108051039
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 55-year-old man west of San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    san diego
    uscg
    broll

