    ERDC testing UAS LiDAR for Levee Inspections

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Engineers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Research and Development Center are testing out Light Detection and Ranging systems attached to Unmanned Aerial Systems to create digital copies of levees for inspections.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771897
    VIRIN: 200901-A-HE363-001
    Filename: DOD_108050928
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 

    UAS
    Levee
    Research and Development
    ERDC
    LiDAR
    Environmental Lab
    ERDC-U

