Engineers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Research and Development Center are testing out Light Detection and Ranging systems attached to Unmanned Aerial Systems to create digital copies of levees for inspections.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771897
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-HE363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108050928
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ERDC testing UAS LiDAR for Levee Inspections, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
