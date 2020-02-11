Montana National Guard Soldiers activated to assist at the Montana State Prison following a COVID19 outbreak.

Montana National Guard Soldiers were activated on State Active Duty to assist the staff at the Montana State Prison following a COVID19 outbreak. The facility responded to the increased number of cases by locking down housing units to prevent the spread of the virus, resulting in a reduction of the workforce available to perform essential jobs, such as laundry, food and infirmary services.
|11.02.2020
|11.05.2020 12:41
|B-Roll
|771865
|201102-A-OV188-437
|DOD_108050618
|00:06:09
|DEER LODGE, MT, US
|0
|0
|0
