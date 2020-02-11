Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Montana National Guard Soldiers activated to assist at the Montana State Prison following a COVID19 outbreak.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DEER LODGE, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Catherine Gondeiro 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Montana National Guard Soldiers were activated on State Active Duty to assist the staff at the Montana State Prison following a COVID19 outbreak. The facility responded to the increased number of cases by locking down housing units to prevent the spread of the virus, resulting in a reduction of the workforce available to perform essential jobs, such as laundry, food and infirmary services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771865
    VIRIN: 201102-A-OV188-437
    Filename: DOD_108050618
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: DEER LODGE, MT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana National Guard Soldiers activated to assist at the Montana State Prison following a COVID19 outbreak., by SPC Catherine Gondeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Montana
    MTNG
    National Guard
    COVID19
    COVID-19 Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT